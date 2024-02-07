Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avista stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 29,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

