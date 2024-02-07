Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 240.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,890 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. 653,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

