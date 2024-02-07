Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

