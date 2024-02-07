Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 85.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 397,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.