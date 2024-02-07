Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 701,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

