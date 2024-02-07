Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 43,800 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.99% of Sinclair worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sinclair by 101.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sinclair by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sinclair by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Sinclair Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 66,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,834. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $869.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

