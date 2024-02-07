Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.60. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.92 and a fifty-two week high of $169.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

