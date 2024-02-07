Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $263.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.79. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

