Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,540 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 94,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,316,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

