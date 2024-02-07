Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $142.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.