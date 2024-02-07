Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.74 Million Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.59% of Marcus worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. B. Riley cut their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $433.97 million, a P/E ratio of 228.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

