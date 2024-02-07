Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.13% of International Game Technology worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after buying an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.