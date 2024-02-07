Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Brunswick worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 85.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Brunswick stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

