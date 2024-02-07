Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 41,600 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.60% of Vista Outdoor worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

VSTO stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.