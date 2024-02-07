Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

