Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in ONEOK by 66.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.