Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 298 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $190,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.