Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 57,028 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,028 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Paramount Global worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

