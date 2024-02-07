Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $458.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $460.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

