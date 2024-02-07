Games for a Living One Day Trading Volume Tops $499,706.55 (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $48.32 million and approximately $499,706.55 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,810,640 tokens. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,574,810,640.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.03069644 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $526,255.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars.

