GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GFS stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

