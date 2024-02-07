Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

