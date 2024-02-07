Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Cut by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,817,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.84. 335,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,778. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

