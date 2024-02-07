Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.