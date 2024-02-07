Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.83.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.