Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graham were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $704.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.82. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $748.80.

Graham Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

