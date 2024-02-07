Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stake Reduced by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,291 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 34,688 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.18% of Groupon worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Groupon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Groupon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Groupon by 9.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

In related news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 24,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $235,628.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,902,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,572,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 550,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

