GSK (NYSE:GSK) vs. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Financial Contrast

GSK (NYSE:GSK) and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GSK and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSK 1 1 3 0 2.40 PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSK $37.71 billion 2.28 $6.13 billion $3.01 13.87 PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A $43.52 0.00

This table compares GSK and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GSK and PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSK 16.24% 52.25% 10.55% PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of GSK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of GSK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GSK pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays an annual dividend of $14.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 14,581.2%. GSK pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GSK has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

GSK beats PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSK



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as infectious disease, HIV, immunology and respiratory, and oncology. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.



PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals; Consumer Health; Nutritionals and Distribution; and Logistic. The company provides prescription/ethical; consumer health; nutritionals; distribution and logistics; health services; medical devices; biopharma; animal health; international business; and E-health products. It operates Mitrasana Clinics, a health care service. In addition, the company provides health screening services; operates as an agent and representative for biotechnology products; distributes consumer products, medical equipment, cosmetics, and other trading products; and trades in medical and laboratory equipment and supplies, raw materials for pharmaceutical products, and consumable products for hemodialysis therapy, as well as offers advertising services. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

