Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Haemonetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Haemonetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

