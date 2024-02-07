Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

