Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

