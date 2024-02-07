Harbor Diversified (HRBR) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.50 Harbor Diversified Competitors $11.81 billion -$50.06 million 10.44

Profitability

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.92% 58.75% 3.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 604 1857 2933 154 2.48

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 2.44, suggesting that their average share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

