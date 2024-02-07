Haynes International, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNFree Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAYN

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.