Haynes International, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HAYN

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.