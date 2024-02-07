HC Wainwright Comments on Nicox S.A.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nicox in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nicox’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Nicox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICXF opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Nicox has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

About Nicox

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

