HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

