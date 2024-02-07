HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in HCI Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $791.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

