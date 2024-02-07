Head to Head Survey: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) vs. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -127.18% -211.41% -106.96% eGain 4.85% 7.58% 3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for My Size and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.35%. eGain has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.79%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than eGain.

0.9% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of My Size shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

My Size has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares My Size and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $4.46 million 0.35 -$8.31 million N/A N/A eGain $97.42 million 2.51 $2.11 million $0.15 51.73

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than My Size.

Summary

eGain beats My Size on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space. The company also operates a fashion and equipment e-commerce platform; and offers SaaS based artificial intelligence measurement solutions. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

