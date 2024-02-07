Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.76

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $18.63. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 53,313 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

