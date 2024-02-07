Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 321,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 861,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Hesai Group Trading Down 7.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $498.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.