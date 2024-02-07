Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 321,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 861,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Hesai Group Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $498.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 27.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hesai Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

