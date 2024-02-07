HI Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $274,148.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016331 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.27 or 0.99546078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00196939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00062295 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $265,482.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

