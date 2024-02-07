HighTower Advisors LLC Has $243.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $243,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 630,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 270,391 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 196,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after buying an additional 63,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.89. 1,568,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,319. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $247.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.60. The company has a market cap of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

