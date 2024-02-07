HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 199,046 Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,277,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,046 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 99.94% of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF worth $178,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 1,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SIXA traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.76.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.