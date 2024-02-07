HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,440 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $294,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,668,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $103.68. 4,644,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

