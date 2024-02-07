HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $352,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

