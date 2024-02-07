Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.950 EPS.

Shares of HI stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

