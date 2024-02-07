Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on HTH

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hilltop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.