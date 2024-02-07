Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,747,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

HLT stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.34. 593,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $198.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

