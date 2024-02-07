Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-6.94 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $194.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.71. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $196.18.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.79.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

