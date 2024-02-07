Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.3 million-$198.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.0 million.

Shares of HIMX opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

