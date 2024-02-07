Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.33

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and traded as low as $31.40. Hino Motors shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.