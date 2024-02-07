Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Hologic worth $54,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.